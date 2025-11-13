IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran FM urges UN to hold US, Israel accountable for ‘crime of aggression’ against Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in a letter simultaneously sent to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, and the President of the United Nations Security Council, Michael Imran Kanu, pointed out that the admission of the US president to leading the aggressive action of the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran is clear evidence proving Washington’s direct role in committing the crime of aggression by Israel against Iran, and emphasized the international responsibility of the US government.

The Iranian foreign minister described the aggressive moves by the Zionist regime and the US against Iran, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 1,100 innocent people, the injury of many others, and extensive material damage, as a flagrant violation of the principles of the UN Charter and the fundamental rules of international law.

Referring to the unlawful and criminal attacks against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Araghchi also considered them a clear violation of the UN Charter, the final documents of the Review Conferences of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), IAEA resolutions (including Resolutions 444 and 533), and Security Council Resolution 487 (1981).

In his letter, Araghchi explained that the international responsibility for the violations lies not only with the Israeli regime but also with the US, due to its direct participation and leadership in the attacks. He stressed that the US is obliged to fully compensate for the material and moral damages caused by the violations against Iran and its citizens.

The Iranian foreign minister further noted that the admission of the US president to participation and leadership in the crime of aggression by the Zionist regime against Iran entails individual criminal responsibility for the US president and any other American officials or individuals involved in these gross violations of international law.

He stated that, through committing the crime of aggression, directing attacks against Iranian citizens, including women and children, scientists, university professors, journalists, and prisoners, and deliberately targeting civilian objectives such as hospitals and ambulances, the Iranian national broadcasting center, a prison, and energy infrastructure including peaceful nuclear facilities, they have committed war crimes.

Araghchi emphasized in the letter the inherent right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to pursue accountability through all legal channels against responsible states and individuals, as well as to seek compensation for the damages incurred.

