IRGC: Iran struck Haifa refinery twice, killed 36 in attack on Mossad facility

Brigadier General Nayini, the IRGC spokesperson, said the conflict began after a “miscalculation” by Israel, assuming Iran was weakened and unable to respond.

According to him, Israeli planners believed that hitting Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure and removing senior commanders would prevent Tehran from mounting a counterattack.

According to Nayini, Iran’s armed forces rapidly restored command-and-control structures on the first day of the conflict, enabling the launch of the “Operation True Promise” only hours later. He characterized the response as a coordinated campaign involving electronic warfare, cyber operations, missiles, and drones, asserting that Iran had “full intelligence visibility” over Israeli targets.

Nayini added that after an Israeli strike on a fuel storage facility in Tehran, Iran responded within five hours by hitting the Haifa refinery “in two waves,” asserting that the refinery was put out of operation.

He also said Iran targeted an Israeli intelligence site, which was a “Mossad center,” stressing that the attack resulted in 36 casualties.