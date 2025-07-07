‘BRICS not aimed at any country’: China says after Trump’s tariff warning

This comes after Trump announced plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on nations supporting what he called BRICS’ “anti-American policies”.

“BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Mao emphasised that the BRICS group stands for openness and mutual benefit.

“It is not a bloc for confrontation nor does it target any country,” she added

Asked specifically about Trump’s threat of additional tariffs, Mao reiterated China’s position on trade.

“Trade and tariffs have no winners and protectionism leaves nowhere,” she continued.