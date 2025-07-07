Media WireAmericasAsia

‘BRICS not aimed at any country’: China says after Trump’s tariff warning

By IFP Media Wire

China has responded to US President Donald Trump’s remarks about the BRICS grouping, saying the bloc does not aim to confront or oppose any country.

This comes after Trump announced plans to impose a 10 per cent tariff on nations supporting what he called BRICS’ “anti-American policies”.

“BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Mao emphasised that the BRICS group stands for openness and mutual benefit.

“It is not a bloc for confrontation nor does it target any country,” she added

Asked specifically about Trump’s threat of additional tariffs, Mao reiterated China’s position on trade.

“Trade and tariffs have no winners and protectionism leaves nowhere,” she continued.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks