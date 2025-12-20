China threatens ‘forceful measures’ over US weapons sales package to Taiwan

The package, the largest ever by the United States to the island Beijing views as its own territory, comes as China has been stepping up its military and political pressure on Taiwan.

The ministry said it had lodged “stern representations” with the United States, and urged the country to immediately cease arms sales to Taiwan and abide by its commitment not to support “Taiwan independence forces”.

“The ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces, at the cost of the safety and well-being of Taiwan compatriots, use the hard-earned money of ordinary people to fatten US arms dealers in an attempt to ‘seek independence by relying on military force’,” the ministry statement read.

The United States, by repeatedly going back on its word, indulging and supporting Taiwan independence, is “bound to get burned itself”, the ministry added.

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army will continue to strengthen training and combat readiness, take strong measures to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely frustrate attempts at ‘Taiwan independence’ separatism and external interference.”

It did not give details on what exact steps it might take.

Washington has formal diplomatic relations with Beijing, but maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan and is the island’s most important arms supplier. The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, though such arms sales are a persistent source of friction with China.

The latest weapons package includes HIMARS rocket systems, made by Lockheed Martin and which have been used extensively by Ukraine against Russian forces.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed into law a nearly $1 trillion annual defence policy bill, which fully funds the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative at $1 billion and authorises funding for US forces to continue training for Taiwan.

Taiwan’s defence ministry on Friday thanked the United States for those provisions, saying it would strengthen the island’s armed forces’ combat capabilities and ensure peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and broader region.

Taiwan’s democratically elected government rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims, saying only the island’s people can decide their future.

China has rebuffed repeated offers of talks with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a “separatist”. It has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island.