Media WireAmericasAsia

Trump aims for ‘fantastic relationship’ during meeting with Xi

By IFP Media Wire

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Busan, South Korea, on Thursday local time. The summit comes amid an ongoing tariff dispute between the two countries.

At the start of the meeting, Trump called Xi “a friend of mine” and described him as a “very distinguished and respected.”

“President Xi is a great leader of a great country. I think we will have a fantastic relationship for a long period of time,” Trump said.

Xi said that despite their differences, bilateral relations have remained “stable.”

“We do not always see eye to eye, and it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have friction now and then,” Xi told Trump through an interpreter.

“I have always believed that China’s development goes hand in hand with your vision to make America great again,” he added.

While shaking Xi’s hand in front of reporters, Trump quipped, “He’s a very tough negotiator. That’s not good.”

As part of his Asia tour, Trump visited Japan, where he met for the first time with the country’s new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, and signed a deal aimed at countering China’s dominance in the rare-earth and critical minerals market.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks