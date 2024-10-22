Iran’s president: BRICS ‘a path to counter U.S. unilateralism’

Speaking on Tuesday before departing for Russia to attend the summit, President Pezeshkian highlighted the organization’s role in promoting multilateralism and facilitating free trade among nations.

President Pezeshkian said agriculture, energy, industry, trade, and tourism are key areas for cooperation and interaction among BRICS members.

The two-day summit, which opened on Tuesday, provides an opportunity for the newly-elected Iranian president to meet with the presidents of Russia, China, India, and other participating countries to explore further areas of collaboration and exchanges.

Emphasizing the significance of the trip, President Pezeshkian stated that this is the first time Iran is participating as a full member.

He added that the trip, made at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, aims to foster unity and cohesion among BRICS countries to counter U.S. dominance.

President Pezeshkian reiterated that the summit would allow Iran to present its positions on the ongoing issues in the region and world.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are current BRICS member states.