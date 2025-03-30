Iran President: Path for indirect negotiations with US open

President Pezeshkian noted on Sunday that the response of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the letter from the President of the United States was delivered to them through Oman.

He stated that although the topic of direct negotiations between the two sides has been rejected in this response, it has been indicated that the path for indirect negotiations remains open.

Pezeshkian added that the response to the letter emphasized that Iran has never shied away from negotiations, and it is only the broken promises that have caused problems in this path, which need to be addressed and that trust should be restored.

In another part of his remarks, Pezeshkian stressed the need to stop the catastrophic crimes of the Zionist regime against Palestine, stating that it is absolutely unacceptable for innocent people to be bombed despite the declaration of a ceasefire, relying on technology; no honorable human being can accept this inhumane behavior.

He also congratulated all Iranians and Muslims around the world on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, and expressed hope that the blessings of this month and the Eid would strengthen unity and cohesion among Muslims.