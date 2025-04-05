Iranian president dismisses deputy over controversial Antarctic vacation

In his dismissal letter, President Pezeshkian acknowledged Dabiri’s years of service but stated, “In a government that prides itself on following Imam Ali’s model of simple living, such expensive leisure travel by officials – even at personal expense – is unjustifiable while many citizens face economic hardships.”

“Your long-standing friendship, collaboration, and valuable service as Parliamentary Deputy in the 14th administration do not preclude our primary commitment to honesty, justice, and the promises we made to the people. Therefore, we regretfully cannot continue our cooperation with you in the administration,” the letter read.

The decision came after photos of Dabiri’s Antarctic trip circulated on social media, sparking widespread criticism.

Dabiri had previously refused to resign, saying he would only step down if formally dismissed.

Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani commented on the incident, noting, “While personal lifestyle choices are private, cabinet members must recognize their actions carry greater public sensitivity.”

Dabiri served as the presidential liaison to Iran’s parliament.