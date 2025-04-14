Iran’s FM to visit Russia to discuss JCPOA, Oman talks: Spokesman

Asked by reporters whether Iran will brief the JCPOA parties about the recent talks with the US, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said, “The JCPOA is a living and existent agreement in legal terms. It also has definite parties and we will proceed with interaction and consultations under the JCPOA. These interactions will be beneficial and this process will go on.”

He announced that Araqchi is scheduled to visit Russia this week, noting that the trip had been planned beforehand.

The Iranian foreign minister is going to hold consultations in Russia about the negotiations with the US, Baqaei stated.

The spokesman added Iran’s dialogue with the European parties is also in progress.

Delegations from Iran and the US held a round of indirect talks in Muscat on Saturday, mediated by the foreign minister of Oman.

The two sides, led by Araqchi and the US president’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, have expressed satisfaction with the initial steps.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for April 19.