Iran’s President Promises economic reforms in Nowruz address

He delivered a speech on national TV on Thursday as Nowruz began, just hours after the first Laylat al-Qadr, also referred to as the Night of Power or the Night of Destiny.

Laylat al-Qadr commemorates the night on which God revealed the Holy Quran to the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

President Pezeshkian said that Nowruz and Laylat al-Qadr are two manifestations of the same truth that calls for a change in destiny.

The Iranian president emphasized that the desired changes require “reforms on all imbalances with the help of experts, specialists, academics, elites, economists, cultural and media figures, and with the participation of each one of our dear people.”

He further expressed confidence that the Iranian people and officials will be able to create a promising future by relying on domestic capabilities.

“This is us who will be able to build a bright future and a dignified nation for ourselves and our children. It is we who will be able, through national unity and integrity, to create a unique and strong power that can withstand the toughest tests and navigate through the storms of events.”

He stated that the economic participation of people and the private sector boosts production and employment, leading to an improvement in people’s livelihoods.

The president reiterated his administration’s determination to “spare no effort” in removing “ugliness and injustices” from Iran through “solidarity and unity” and with the help of “the will and resolve” of the Iranian people.

“On this Nowruz and at this Laylat al-Qadr, God willing, we will begin a good year and open a new page in the history of Iran. The pride of Iran and all Iranians is our national ideal,” added President Pezeshkian.