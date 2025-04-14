Media WireEuropeViews

European ministers adopt Iran sanctions over ‘citizen detentions’

By IFP Media Wire
Evin Prison

European Union foreign ministers have adopted sanctions against seven Iranian individuals and two organisations over the arrests of EU citizens, which the bloc calls a policy of state-sponsored hostage-taking, diplomats have stated.

A list of those sanctioned included the director of Tehran’s Evin prison and several judges and other judicial officials. The main prison in the city of Shiraz was among the organisations sanctioned.

EU sanctions consist of a freeze on any assets held in the European Union and a ban on any travel into the bloc.

In recent years, Iran has arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security. Among them are at least 20 European citizens, diplomats say.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from countries through such detentions, allegations denied by Tehran.

