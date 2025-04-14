European ministers adopt Iran sanctions over ‘citizen detentions’

A list of those sanctioned included the director of Tehran’s Evin prison and several judges and other judicial officials. The main prison in the city of Shiraz was among the organisations sanctioned.

EU sanctions consist of a freeze on any assets held in the European Union and a ban on any travel into the bloc.

In recent years, Iran has arrested dozens of dual nationals and foreigners, mostly on charges related to espionage and security. Among them are at least 20 European citizens, diplomats say.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from countries through such detentions, allegations denied by Tehran.