Tehran condemns E3’s move to ‘snapback’ UN sanctions

The reaction came after the UN Security Council on Friday voted against a draft resolution that would have permanently lifted sanctions linked to Iran’s nuclear program.

Nine members opposed the measure, while Russia, China, Pakistan, and Algeria backed it, and two abstained. As a result, the UN sanctions against Iran will be re-imposed by September 28 if no agreement is reached.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the move amounted to “an unlawful, unjustified and provocative act” that undermines ongoing diplomatic processes.

The Ministry added, “The destructive actions by three European countries (Britain, France and Germany) to reinstate the annulled UN Security Council resolutions come at a time when Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities were attacked and damaged by the Israeli regime and the United States.”

It said these attacks violate the UN Charter, endanger international peace and security, and severely undermine the foundations of the non-proliferation regime.

The Ministry added, “The three European countries not only declined to condemn these aggressive actions by Israel and the United States but also perpetrated a dual violation by abusing the JCPOA dispute resolution mechanism.”

The statement outlined five points, noting that the European action completes the process of reviving canceled resolutions and “seriously weakens” diplomacy.

The ministry highlighted that the full responsibility for the consequences lies with the United States and the E3, which “misrepresented facts, made unfounded allegations, and pressured some non-permanent Council members.”

The measure lacked consensus and went ahead despite strong opposition from several Council members, damaging both the credibility of the body and the non-proliferation regime, noted the statement.

Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful and reflects the will of its people to pursue scientific and technological progress, noted the ministry, adding that Tehran will defend its rights, including through diplomacy, while “reserving the right to respond to any unlawful measures.”

Finally, it urged all responsible members of the international community to reject the European action and avoid granting it legitimacy.