Iran condemns draft resolution by US, European countries at IAEA board

Najafi said the draft seeks to enforce provisions based on expired UN Security Council resolutions, which, he emphasized, would add unnecessary complexity without changing the current safeguards implementation in Iran.

He described the move as another blow to diplomacy and a continuation of “bullying tactics” previously attempted in New York.

According to reports, the draft resolution would require Iran to suspend all enrichment-related activities, including research and development, and fully comply with the Additional Protocol.

Media outlets claim it alleges Iran has not provided information on its enriched uranium stockpiles over the past five months.

Iran’s mission in Vienna warned that adopting the resolution would politicize the IAEA Board and negatively affect Iran’s cooperative relationship with the agency.

Najafi called on member states to oppose unilateral measures and reaffirmed Iran’s right to respond to any illegal or unjust actions by the US and European countries.