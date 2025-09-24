Israel-US aggression against Iran nuclear sites ‘dark, dangerous chapter’ in non-proliferation history: FM

The top diplomat made the remarks during a meeting with his counterparts from the UK, France, and Germany as well as the European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in New York. Araghchi has travelled to the city to attend the 80th annual session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He was referring to, what he denounced as, the “criminal” strikes that took place as part of Tel Aviv’s and Washington’s imposed war on the Islamic Republic from June 13 to 25. Aside from targeting the facilities, the war claimed the lives of many Iranian nuclear scientists as well as senior military commanders and ordinary civilians, including small children.

The meeting took place as part of talks between Iran and representatives of the European states – collectively known as the E3 – aimed at addressing Western states’ and their allies’ allegations against the Islamic Republic’s peaceful nuclear energy program.

Araghchi pointed to the framework agreement recently clinched between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as part of Iran’s goodwill efforts at addressing the so-called “concerns,” which have never been verified by the agency, despite its most intrusive inspections throughout history.

He identified the deal as an instance of Iran’s “practical steps” taken to eliminate any doubts or pretexts regarding its nuclear program.

The foreign minister noted how the deal was hammered out to enable fulfillment of Iran’s safeguards obligations under the new circumstances created by the Israeli-American attacks, which had rendered it impossible for the IAEA to continue its inspections as before.

He, meanwhile, emphasized the necessity of reciprocal and responsible measures by the European parties in return for Iran’s positive cooperation.

The meeting reviewed the developments of the past month’s talks between the two sides.

It featured addressing a number of ideas and proposals for continuing diplomatic efforts, despite the E3’s having triggered the so-called “snapback” mechanism.

The trio triggered the “snapback” in August, citing their alleged “concerns” and seeking an end to continued removal of the sanctions.

The Islamic Republic has categorically rejected the allegations, citing the consistent history of the IAEA’s failing to find any evidence against the country’s nuclear program.

It has also warned that potential reinstatement of the sanctions would undo the agreement with the IAEA.

The meeting ended with the engaged parties agreeing on continuation of consultations.