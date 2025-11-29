Iran says parliament prepared proposals for possible NPT withdrawal

Azizi condemned the recent resolution passed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, calling it politically motivated and the result of pressure from Western governments.

The resolution urges Iran to clarify the status of enriched uranium stockpiles and nuclear sites that were struck earlier this year by the US and Israel.

He criticized the IAEA’s silence regarding attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, the assassination of scientists and commanders, and civilian casualties, stating that Iran has consistently cooperated with the agency through inspections and surveillance measures.

Despite this cooperation, he said, Iran has faced military aggression and renewed activation of the “trigger mechanism” by European parties under US pressure.

Azizi stressed that Iran’s nuclear activities are peaceful and essential to strategic national interests, adding that Tehran will not retreat from its “legal and legitimate rights.”

He also dismissed recent comments by US President Donald Trump about possible talks with Iran, calling them false and delusional.