IAEA’s Grossi playing on enemy’s ground: Iran’s nuclear head

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Mohammad Eslami said that no country in history has cooperated with the IAEA as extensively as the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

Eslami added that the most extensive and stringent inspections in history have been carried out on Iran’s nuclear industry, noting that there has not been a single report in which IAEA inspectors stated that Iran had deviated from its safeguards obligations.

Referring to a meeting of the UN Security Council held the on Tuesday night, he said the role and pressure exerted by the United States on Iran’s nuclear industry over the past 25 years have now become fully clear.

He added that Washington has explicitly stated in its National Security Strategy document that it does not pursue its interests through international organizations and continues to rely on coercion and the “law of the jungle.”

The head of the AEOI stressed that the statement and references made at Tuesday’s Security Council meeting were completely unprofessional and unlawful.

Emphasizing that UN Security Council Resolution 2231 about Iran’s nuclear deal (JCPOA) has expired, Eslami said China and Russia—both permanent members of the Security Council with veto power—have also stated that the demand by three European countries and the United States, carried out under the leadership and support of the Zionist current, is invalid and unenforceable.