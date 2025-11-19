Iran’s deputy FM dismisses holding secret talks with IAEA

Speaking in a televised interview on Tuesday night, Kazem Qaribabadi said that Iran maintains an official channel of communication with the Agency and therefore has no need for clandestine talks.

Responding to a question about alleged secret discussions between Iran and the IAEA in Egypt, he strongly denied the reports.

Elsewhere in the interview, Qaribabadi warned that the recent anti-Iran initiative pursued by the three European countries and the United States at the IAEA Board of Governors could jeopardize the “Cairo understanding.”

His comment referred to the recent arrangement reached between Iran and the Agency in the Egyptian capital, under which bilateral cooperation was to continue within a defined framework.

Reports indicate that the UK, France and Germany, together with the United States, have drafted a resolution against Iran for adoption at the Agency’s upcoming meeting in Vienna.

Iran has previously stated that if such a resolution is passed, it will fundamentally reconsider its cooperation under the Cairo understanding as well as its approach toward the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.