Iran’s interaction with IAEA in accordance with law: Govt. spokeswoman

Mohajerani made the remarks in response to a reporter’s question regarding the country’s interaction with the IAEA at her weekly press conference, on Tuesday.

She said that Iran’s nuclear interactions are within the context of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement inked by the Islamic Republic as a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The spokesperson noted that, with the expiration of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, Tehran will cooperate with the Agency in accordance with the law passed by the Iranian Parliament.

Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA earlier this year over security concerns following the US and Israeli war of aggression, during which, some of its nuclear sites were bombed in violation of international law, the NPT, and the UN Charter.

In response, the Iranian Parliament passed legislation, in coordination with the Supreme National Security Council, barring further access to its nuclear facilities by IAEA inspectors.

Last month, the Agency, however, confirmed the resumption of normal monitoring at Iran’s facilities that were not damaged during the unprovoked Israeli-US attacks in June.