IAEA BoG votes to urge Iran to provide information about nuclear material

Nineteen countries on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-member board voted for the resolution, according to diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the outcome of the closed-doors vote.

Russia, China and Niger opposed it, while 12 countries abstained and one did not vote.

The resolution was put forward by France, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States.

Thursday’s vote at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna sets the stage for a likely further escalation of tensions between the agency and Iran, which has reacted strongly to similar previous resolutions.