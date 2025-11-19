IAEA head confirms inspection of Iran’s nuclear facilities ‘unaffected’ by US attacks

“Our inspectors are back in Iran and have carried out inspections at facilities unaffected by June’s [Israeli and American] attacks, but more engagement is needed to restore full inspections,” Grossi said in a post on X following the IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier, addressing the board meeting, Grossi stated he is in regular contact with Tehran and urged Iran to facilitate the IAEA’s access to the damaged sites with low-enriched and high-enriched uranium to assess their status.

“We have returned to Iran, and over a dozen inspections have taken place so far. However, there is still more work to be done in line with the relevant provisions of the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreements,” Grossi noted, adding that more engagement is needed under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA in June over security concerns following the US and Israeli war of aggression, during which some of its nuclear sites were bombed in violation of international law, the NPT, and the UN Charter.

In response, the Iranian Parliament passed legislation barring further access to its nuclear facilities by IAEA inspectors. Tehran also accused the Agency of effectively providing cover for the strikes by declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations and then failing to condemn the attacks.

In early September, the IAEA chief signed an agreement in Cairo with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, setting out a framework of understanding on procedures for Agency inspections.

However, Iran announced that the agreement was null and void after the European parties to a now-expired nuclear deal invoked its so-called snapback mechanism, restoring UN sanctions on the country.

However, Tehran later said that it had allowed IAEA inspectors to visit several nuclear sites since the June aggression.

“As long as we are a member of the NPT, we’ll abide by our commitments, and just last week, IAEA inspectors visited several nuclear facilities, including the Tehran Research Reactor,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stressed earlier this month.