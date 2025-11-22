IAEA head: Iran not seeking nuclear weapons

Speaking in an interview with Uruguayan newspaper El Observador, Grossi confirmed the serious damage inflicted on Iran’s nuclear facilities following the military attacks by the US and the Israeli regime, adding that Iran is developing very advanced technologies.

Iran suspended cooperation with the IAEA in June over security concerns following the US and Israeli war of aggression, during which some of its nuclear sites were bombed in violation of international law, the Non-Proliferation Treaty, and the UN Charter.

In response, the Iranian Parliament passed legislation barring further access to its nuclear facilities by IAEA inspectors. Tehran also accused the Agency of effectively providing cover for the strikes by declaring Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations and then failing to condemn the attacks.

On September 8, the IAEA chief signed an agreement in Cairo with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, setting out a framework of understanding on procedures for Agency inspections.

However, Iran announced that the deal was null and void after the European parties to a now-expired nuclear deal invoked its so-called snapback mechanism, restoring UN sanctions on the country.

But, Tehran later announced that it had allowed IAEA inspectors to visit several nuclear facilities since the June assault.