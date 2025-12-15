Iran calls on IAEA to clarify inspection protocols for facilities damaged by military attacks

Speaking to IRNA on the sidelines of an event unveiling new achievements at Iran’s Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute, Eslami was responding to recent remarks by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi about resuming inspections in Iran.

He said inspections had already been carried out at facilities that were not attacked, but stressed that sites hit by US military strikes in June require a clear and specific protocol.

“The agency has neither issued a condemnation nor presented any inspection guidelines for such cases, yet it claims it wants to inspect,” Eslami said, adding that external pressure from Israel, European countries and the US would not affect Iran’s position.

Eslami noted that Iran’s nuclear facilities are fully registered with and monitored by the IAEA, arguing that the current situation could affect any country.

He said now is the time for the agency to explain its responsibilities and procedures, rather than raising new questions.

Separately, Eslami said Iran’s nuclear products, including radiopharmaceuticals and heavy water derivatives, are exported to dozens of countries and hold a competitive position in global markets.