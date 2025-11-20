Iran urges Brazil to oppose EU3-initiated IAEA resolution against Tehran

In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira discussed bilateral relations and the latest international developments.

The two top diplomats also emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation across all areas of mutual interest, stressing the need to strengthen collaboration within the international organizations.

Araqchi, emphasizing the necessity of preventing certain states from misusing the international institutions to pressure the developing countries, denounced the “improper” initiative by the three European countries –the UK, France and Germany- to pass a resolution against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

He slammed the European move as “irresponsible, provocative, and unjustifiable”, saying it continues the political approach of the EU3 and the US at the UN Security Council to revive previously annulled resolutions against Iran.

Araqchi warned that such action will further damages the IAEA’s professional and technical credibility.

The Iranian foreign minister then called on all Board of Governors member states to oppose the illegal measure by the three European governments.

Brazil is one of the 35 members of the IAEA Board of Governors for 2025–2026.

The European troika and the US have submitted a draft resolution to this week’s meeting of the UN nuclear agency’s Board of Governors, demanding answers and access from Iran over its enriched uranium stock and the nuclear sites bombed during the Israeli and American war of aggression in June.