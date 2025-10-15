Iran’s FM: US, E3 claims on anti-Tehran resolutions having no legal validity

Iran’s Foreign Minister emphasized that the claims made by the United States and the three European countries — the United Kingdom, France, and Germany — regarding the reimposition of the previously terminated UN Security Council resolutions against Iran are invalid and must not be recognized by any country as having legal effect.

Seyed Abbas Araqchi made the remarks on Wednesday at the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, noting that the expiration date of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on Iran’s nuclear issue is October 17, 2025.

Araqchi said that the three European countries have misused the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism and the UN Security Council in an attempt to restore the canceled resolutions against Iran — a move that was opposed by several Security Council members, including two permanent members.

The Iranian foreign minister called on members of the Non-Aligned Movement to oppose the misuse of international institutions — especially the UN Security Council — for blackmailing and exerting pressure on developing nations.

Referring to the criminal aggression by the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran last June, Araqchi described the attack as a clear example of lawlessness and rogue behavior by the two regimes and warned of the continued threats they pose to international peace and security.

He also described the issue of Palestine as one of the most important international matters, saying that resolving it is impossible without addressing its root cause — occupation and the deprivation of the Palestinian people’s fundamental right to self-determination.

Araqchi stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports all efforts to stop the genocide of Palestinians, end the occupation of Gaza, ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, and rebuild the Strip.

He also reaffirmed Iran’s firm position on ending the impunity of the Zionist regime and bringing its perpetrators of war crimes to justice.