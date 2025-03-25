IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentSelected

President Pezeshkian visits Lake Urmia, seeks intl. expertise for revival efforts

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, currently on a visit to East Azarbaijan Province, made a stop at Lake Urmia on Tuesday to assess its deteriorating condition and review the ongoing efforts aimed at its restoration.

During the visit, Pezeshkian expressed deep concern over the failure to implement previous restoration plans, noting that although a 26-point action plan was approved two decades ago, most of it has either remained unexecuted or was poorly implemented.
He emphasized the need for a comprehensive and collaborative approach to reversing the lake’s ecological decline.

“We are studying various proposals, including diverting treated wastewater from East Azerbaijan and managing the inflow from the Zarrineh and Simineh rivers,” he said.

Pezeshkian announced that consultations will be held with both domestic and international experts to identify effective solutions. “We are committed to involving university professors, researchers, and specialists, and we plan to draw on foreign expertise to help us find viable paths forward,” he stated.

Acknowledging the significant role of rainfall in the lake’s condition, the president underscored the importance of long-term planning. “We must also examine why the agricultural components of the revival plan have not been implemented and address these shortcomings urgently,” he added.

