Iranian president emphasizes need for better management, education in Tehran

In a meeting of the Tehran Provincial Planning and Development Council on Saturday, he stressed that despite the challenges, Tehran holds immense potential and opportunities that must be harnessed effectively.

Pezeshkian criticized the current state of education, stating that poor teaching methods have led to a lack of attachment among youth to their homeland.

He noted that many graduates aspire to leave the country, which he attributed to inadequate educational systems.

“We must reform our schools and teaching methods to instill a sense of belonging and pride in our students,” he said.

The president also addressed the severe imbalance in resource distribution, particularly water scarcity, which he described as a looming crisis.

He warned that Tehran’s unsustainable development and overpopulation are exacerbating issues like land subsidence, with some areas sinking up to 36 centimeters annually.

Pezeshkian called for a halt to uncontrolled urban expansion and illegal construction, urging smarter city planning and innovative solutions.

He emphasized the role of universities, industries, and local councils in addressing the challenges, stating, “Tehran has the expertise and resources to solve its problems, but it requires collective will and action.”