Iranian and Iraqi oil ministers sign memorandums of understanding to expand cooperation

Iraq’s Oil Ministry issued a statement in this regard, saying during their meeting, Abdel Ghani and Paknejad examined cooperation mechanisms across all sectors and the signed memoranda of understanding included the exchange of experiences and mutual cooperation in line with the interests of both nations.

Iraq’s oil minister said Baghdad has promising projects for gas investment and is making an effort to achieve self-sufficiency in oil products.

Iran’s oil minister for his part said he was pleased at the depth of cultural relations between the two countries.

The Iranian oil minister, who traveled to Baghdad at the invitation of his Iraqi counterpart, visited the martyrdom site of the anti-terror icon General Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi companion Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis upon arrival in the Iraqi capital to pay tribute to them.