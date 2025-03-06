Iran’s reformist gov’t faces sabotage from hardliners, calls grow for ‘strategic resilience’

Following the impeachment of economic minister Abdolnasser Hemmati and forced resignation of Vice President Mohammad Javad Zarif, two key figures in the administration, analysts warn that appeasement is not an option.

They urge the administration to adopt a strategy of transparency, resilience, and national consensus-building to counter the internal sabotage.

Hardline opponents, particularly from the Perseverance Front, have been accused of employing “political sabotage” to destabilize President Pezeshkian’s administration, Etemad claimed.

Recent examples include efforts to block key ministerial appointments and the controversial push for a hijab law, despite a Supreme National Security Council decision to halt the measure.

Hardliners have also been accused of exploiting state media, now under the control of Saeed Jalili’s allies, to spread disinformation and portray the government as ineffective.

Critics argue that the factions, rather than engaging in constructive criticism, are using manipulative tactics to derail reforms and maintain their grip on power, the daily argued.