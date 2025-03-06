Iran’s president joins national campaign to reduce road accidents, calls for responsible driving

With over 20,000 fatalities and hundreds of thousands injured annually, the campaign aims to reduce preventable tragedies and promote a culture of safe driving.

President Pezeshkian emphasized the need for collective action to curb road accidents, stating, “If we all strive to drive more responsibly, we can save countless lives and prevent heartbreaking incidents.”

He highlighted that reckless driving and poor road behavior are the primary causes of these accidents, which leave families devastated and survivors with lifelong trauma.

The “No to Accidents” campaign, launched ahead of the Nowruz holidays, starting on March 20, seeks to reduce road fatalities through public awareness and stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

Police Chief Teymur Hosseini pledged full support, vowing to utilize all resources to achieve the campaign’s goals.

Health Minister Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi noted that over 1,100 lives were lost during the 15-day Nowruz period, mostly young people.

He stressed the importance of cultural change and public cooperation, adding, “Even saving one life from accidents feels like a victory.”