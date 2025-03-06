VP: Iran’s president refuses to enforce hijab law amid rising tensions

President Pezeshkian’s Vice President for Executive Affairs, Mohammad Jafar Qaem Panah, announced in a post on Wednesday on his social media that the president, who has long opposed the mandatory hijab law, emphasized that the law creates problems for citizens and lacks enforceability under Iran’s legal framework.

“I cannot implement it; I will not stand against the people,” Qaem Panah the president as saying.

In his post, Qaem Panah has reminded the general policies of the system regarding the principles of legislation and law writing, which states that the law “must be directed towards real needs, be implementable, and measurable for execution.”

“Accordingly, the law has indicated that the Chastity and Hijab Law does not possess these characteristics and is not implementable,” he argued.

The Khorsan newspaper cautioned against hardline actions, noting that aggressive enforcement could destabilize the country.

It also criticized 209 MPs for pushing the law despite the Security Council’s stance, calling it a misguided move that undermines key decision-making bodies.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has reportedly decided against enforcing the law, citing heightened sensitivities following the 2022 unrest and riots.