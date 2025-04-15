Dust Storm in Iran’s Khuzestan Province Sends Hundreds to Hospitals; Government, Educational Institutions Shut Down

Dr. Meisam Moazi, Deputy of Treatment at Ahvaz Jundishapur University of Medical Sciences, stated that around 20 patients of various ages were hospitalized, while the rest were discharged.

He urged all residents of the province, especially high-risk groups such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with respiratory diseases, to stay indoors as much as possible during polluted days.

The Khuzestan Meteorological Department issued a red-level warning for dust particles originating from Iraq and Saudi Arabia, expected from late Monday until Tuesday.

Following the dust storm, all government offices in Khuzestan switched to remote work, and educational institutions across the province suspended in-person activities on Tuesday.

Due to the severe dust storm sweeping Khuzestan after the influx of dust masses from Iraq and Saudi Arabia, the concentration of PM10 pollutants in Ahvaz and Hamidiyeh reached 67 times the permissible limit on Tuesday morning. Nineteen cities experienced “hazardous” and “brown” air quality conditions.