Iran conducts first cloud-seeding operation of year in Urmia basin

The operation, conducted on Saturday, involved a specially equipped aircraft dispersing cloud-seeding materials over the region.

Mohammad Mehdi Javadianzadeh, head of the Organization for the Development and Operation of Advanced Atmospheric Water Technologies, said the initiative aims to enhance rainfall in suitable weather systems that enter the country.

“We will carry out operations on all incoming systems that are favorable for cloud seeding,” he stated.

Javadianzadeh noted that no suitable rainfall system has yet reached the capital Tehran, but authorities are monitoring conditions closely.

A weak system is also forecasted for western provinces, where seeding will proceed if conditions permit.

The cloud-seeding program is scheduled to continue until mid-May 2026, using aircraft and drones as needed.

Officials emphasized that, while cloud seeding is a cost-effective method of harvesting atmospheric water, managing public expectations about the technology remains critical.

Globally, cloud seeding is also used for hail suppression, fog clearing, rainfall delay, and enhancing water storage for hydroelectric power.

Javadianzadeh said Iran’s operations focus exclusively on increasing rainfall to support the country’s critical water resources.