IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentFeatured News

Iran launches joint Army-IRGC air operation to contain forest fire in north

By IFP Editorial Staff

Authorities in northern Iran say a joint aerial firefighting operation involving Army and Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) units has begun in an effort to contain a week-long forest blaze in northern province of Mazandaran.

Governor Mehdi Yousefi Rostami said on Saturday that around eight hectares of forest in the Elit area of Marzanabad have burned so far. Helicopters from the IRGC Aerospace Force and the Red Crescent, along with firefighting aircraft, were deployed to reinforce suppression efforts.

Ground crews, including rapid-response forest protection units, local volunteers, and environmental groups, are also battling the flames in steep, hard-to-reach terrain, equipped with hand tools and air-blowers.

Officials say that roughly seven hectares have already been extinguished, with active fire remaining in less than one hectare.

The Elit forests have been hit by two waves of fire this month. The first, on October 31, was contained after several days of effort. The second started last Saturday and has now entered its seventh day despite continuous aerial and ground operations.

Authorities cite high temperatures, accumulated dry leaves and deadfall, and the rugged topography as the main factors fueling repeated outbreaks.

The Mazandaran-Nowshahr Natural Resources District, which covers 660,000 hectares of forests, rangelands and coastline, oversees protection of the affected area.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks