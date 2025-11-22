Iranian official says Tehran engages in international talks to combat forest fires

Ansari said late on Friday that two planes and a helicopter from Turkey are expected to arrive on Saturday, bringing eight personnel to aid in extinguishing the blaze.

The fires have been raging since last week, affecting significant areas of vegetation in remote areas of the Elit near Chalous. Local environmental forces, volunteers, and residents have been tirelessly working around the clock, utilizing helicopters to combat the flames. Despite their efforts, the fire has spread, prompting urgent international collaboration.

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref emphasized the need to mobilize all national resources to control the fires in the Hyrcanian forests.

In discussions with the Mazandaran governor general and the head of the National Disaster Management Organization, Aref stressed the importance of leveraging local capacities and coordinating with various sectors to ensure a comprehensive firefighting strategy.

The fires have already consumed approximately eight hectares of forest, with seven hectares successfully extinguished thanks to aerial and ground operations.

However, a small area remains ablaze, complicating the firefighting efforts due to challenging terrain and dry conditions.