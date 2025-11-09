IFP ExclusiveEnvironmentSelected

Iran facing severe drought and water supply crisis, officials warn

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran is experiencing one of the most severe drought periods in the last five decades, the head of the National Center for Climate and Drought Crisis Management said, warning that major cities are under growing pressure due to water shortages.

According to recent climate data, rainfall from April to November has been significantly below average, placing the country in a state of “severe drought,” “water stress,” and “crisis in supply,” particularly affecting Tehran, Karaj, Tabriz, Mashhad and Arak.

Officials say that this year is the driest year recorded in Tehran in over 60 years.

The sharp decline in surface water levels has pushed consumption toward groundwater sources, although these reserves are not sustainable for long-term use.

The official noted that water storage in several reservoirs has dropped to critically low levels, with some dams reporting single-digit capacity.

Short-term forecasts indicate no significant rainfall over the next ten days across Iran and much of the Middle East. However, rainfall systems are expected to strengthen in the second half of December and potentially return to near-normal levels during winter.

Authorities emphasized that the water crisis is no longer a temporary challenge and requires long-term national planning in agriculture, urban development and industry.

