Tehran’s dams hold only 3% of capacity amid historic drought

Nationally, dam levels stand at 32%, while in Tehran province overall, the figure is 9%.

Speaking at the 21st International Water Industry Exhibition, Ardakani highlighted that Iran, located in a dry and semi-arid climate, receives an average annual rainfall of 230 mm, with Tehran typically seeing 280 mm.

He emphasized that, historically, Iran experiences cycles of two years of drought followed by several wetter years. However, this year marks the sixth consecutive year of drought, a first in six decades.

Ardakani added that the 2025 water year has been the driest in 60 years, with virtually no rainfall in Tehran during September–November period.

Last week’s 3-4 mm of rain still leaves the province 97% below expected levels.

The official stressed that urgent water management measures are needed to address the unprecedented crisis as the capital faces extreme shortages.