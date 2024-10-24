Iran’s Pezeshkian says foundations of unilateralism collapsing

“Coalitionism and efforts to create constructive and friendly relations are part of today’s reality and the demand of many countries and international players to get rid of unilateralism,” Pezeshkian said in an address to a meeting of the BRICS+ group in the Russian city of Kazan on Thursday.

Since its formation, the group has managed to turn into a “successful” model of cooperation and convergence among the countries in the regional and international scenes thanks to its lofty goals, he continued.

He emphasized that a better word will be established when there is no trace of sanctions, imposition of will, aggression, war, conquests and genocide.

A better word will be a place where multilateralism will prevail over unilateralism, the majority outweighs the minority, discrimination is replaced with equity, transparency is chosen instead of deception, democracy is preferred over authoritarianism and dialogue has put an end to war, the Iranian president stated.

Pezeshkian said illegal sanctions have destructive impacts on international relations and block access of countries to their own financial resources.

He warned that illegal sanctions will have adverse consequences on the countries’ effective role in international cooperation aimed at countering the negative effects of climate change, global warming, environmental destruction and provision of humanitarian aid.

The Iranian president urged BRICS and BRICS+ to draw up and implement a clear, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory mechanism based on multilateral trade rules with a special focus on developing and less developed countries.

He added that countries favoring unilateralism will continue to impede developing countries’ access to modern technologies, stressing the need to accelerate collective cooperation and share experience to counter such moves.

Contrary to all recognized principles of international law and human rights, unilateral sanctions have challenged global norms and human rights, he emphasized.

The president warned that many processes of development have faced numerous challenges due to coercive measures and political prejudice, expressing regret that a sustainable movement toward a safe and developed world has been disrupted.

Elsewhere in his address, Pezeshkian pointed to the regional developments over the last year and the serious threat to West Asia’s peace and security, and said the Israeli regime has crossed many red lines regarding the countries’ sovereignty in violation of international regulations.

He noted that Israel has added another dark page to the history of its widespread crimes by creating a new wave of violence and terror.

The Iranian president emphasized that international forums, particularly the United Nations Security Council, are not efficient enough to end the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The unwavering support provided to the Israeli regime by the US and the West has made it difficult to establish peace and end war in Gaza and Lebanon, he pointed out.