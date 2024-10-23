President Pezeshkian urges BRICS economic synergy, resistance against dominance of US dollar

In his speech at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday, Pezeshkian highlighted the need for collective efforts among BRICS countries to confront illegal and anti-human rights sanctions.

He noted that millions of people in dozens of countries worldwide are subjected to sanctions, and combating these sanctions requires group action and the creation of joint mechanisms within BRICS.

The Iranian president also advocated for trade and economic exchanges between BRICS members using national currencies, viewing this as an effective way to counter the US dollar, which Washington uses as a weapon and a tool of control over other countries.

President Pezeshkian pointed out that BRICS members are the largest producers and consumers of energy, food, and other goods, emphasizing that launching and using digital currencies, and creating a foundation for new financial technologies, align with BRICS’ primary goals.

He further stressed the importance of joint efforts by BRICS members, including through information exchange and joint investments, to help Global South countries gain access to modern technologies.

Iran’s president also called for strengthening the New Development Bank, a key institution born out of BRICS, and reiterated Tehran’s readiness for close cooperation with the bank.

Highlighting Iran’s strategic position in the region, Pezeshkian said that the Islamic Republic serves as a transit hub for several international transportation corridors, including the North-South and East-West corridors.

He emphasized that through constructive cooperation, BRICS could establish a new network of transit relations for the transfer of energy and trade goods.

Elsewhere, Pezeshkian called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Zionist regime forces from occupied territories, and urgent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza and Lebanon.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have also joined BRICS, with Türkiye, Azerbaijan Republic and Malaysia having formally applied to become members.