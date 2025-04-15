Iran’s culture minister: Decline of domestic media authority poses national security threat

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a media festival in Tehran, Salehi emphasized the critical role of media in shaping Iran’s “soft power” and preserving social cohesion.

The minister highlighted a troubling shift in Iran’s media landscape: while state television was the primary news source for 82% of Iranians in 2000, its dominance has sharply declined due to the rise of foreign-based digital and satellite platforms.

“If domestic media lose their authority, and foreign outlets like the BBC fill that void, it’s akin to handing over our strategic weapons to outsiders,” he asserted.

Salehi outlined how media, alongside culture, art, and diplomacy, forms the backbone of a nation’s soft power – “capturing hearts and minds rather than territory.”

He warned that outsourcing the influence to foreign actors undermines Iran’s ability to project its narrative globally, citing how Palestinian media have recently shifted global perceptions through strategic storytelling.

Salehi urged reforms to restore trust in domestic journalism through professionalization, regulatory evolution, and cultural appeal.

He explained the media must balance criticism with national interests, adding the governance should adapt to allow “constructive dissent” while safeguarding sovereignty.