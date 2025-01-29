Renowned Iranian writer Ebrahim Nabavi laid to rest in Tehran

Nabavi, born on November 13, 1958, in the northern city of Astara, was a celebrated satirist and journalist who tragically took his own life on January 15, at the age of 64 in the US.

A memorial service will be announced in due course.

Nabavi was a prominent figure in the Iranian press during the 1990s, known for his satirical columns in newspapers such as Jame’e, Tous, Neshat, and Asr-e Azadegan.

He continued to write satire even when his previous publications were shut down, transitioning his column titles from “The Fifth Column” to “The Fourth Column” and finally to “No Column.”

Throughout his career, Nabavi authored approximately 35 books on satire. He also co-authored books with cartoonist Nikahang Kowsar and wrote three short stories.

Nabavi’s work and influence on Iranian satire and journalism are widely recognized.

The two daughters of Nabawi wrote in a statement: “Today, our father’s body returned to his homeland and was laid to rest in the soil from which his heart was never separated.”

Nabavi left Iran in the 2000s after being arrested and tried twice.

He lived for some time in Belgium and then in Canada and the United States.