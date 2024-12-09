Mehdi Alirezaei, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reporter, passes away

Alirezaei had over 15 years of experience covering various sectors, including municipalities, the Ministry of Interior, social security, and more, contributing to different media outlets such as Hamshahri magazines, urban websites, Fars News Agency, and Tasnim News Agency.

Throughout his career, Alirezaei focused on addressing the needs of vulnerable communities, including those supported by welfare organizations, patients with special conditions, retirees, and persons with disabilities.

His impactful report on child labor gained international attention and was nominated for the 2023 Real Story Award in Switzerland.

His sudden demise has prompted condolences from numerous officials, including the head of the government’s Information Council, Elias Hazrati, and urban managers in Tehran, who expressed their sympathies through various messages.