Saudi defense minister arrives in Tehran for landmark visit

The Saudi defense minister was formally welcomed by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.

The two top military officials were planned to discuss the enhancement of defense interaction between Tehran and Riyadh, promotion of regional cooperation to strengthen peace and stability, and coordination of plans in the fight against terrorism.

The relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been improving after a rapprochement between the two regional heavyweights in March 2023.

After intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia clinched a deal on March 10, 2023, to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies and missions after seven years of estrangement.

In November 2024, Chief of the General Staff of the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili visited Tehran to discuss the expansion of defense diplomacy and cooperation with Iran.