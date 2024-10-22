IFP ExclusiveJudiciaryMediaSelected

Iranian Judiciary: Journalists not pardoned due to security cases

By IFP Editorial Staff
Niloufar Hamedi & Elaheh Mohammadi

The Iranian Judiciary addressed on Tuesday rising questions regarding the exclusion of several journalists from a recent amnesty granted by the Leader, clarifying their cases have security aspects.

The spokesperson for the Judiciary, Asghar Jahangir, told a press conference that the amnesty issued by the Leader in 2022, applied to the cases particularly involved in the nationwide unrest and deadly riots that was triggered after the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Jahangir explained that the excluded journalists had prior charges of a security nature unrelated to their journalistic activities, which are still being processed.

Dismissing concerns, the spokesperson called on journalists to continue their critical oversight and inquiries, stressing that there is no particular sensitivity towards journalists and that the Judiciary has supported media professionals.

The comments came days after lawyers for Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi announced that they have received notices to report to prison within days to begin serving their five-year sentences despite having been pardoned by the Leader.

Their sentence has caused outcry among various social groups, including outstanding journalists, university professors, and reformist figures, calling for the revocation of the verdicts.

