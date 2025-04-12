Former Iran FM Salehi one eve of Oman talks: Negotiation always better than war

In a post on X, Salehi warned that if the US starts a war with Iran, it will not be able to control or end the conflict.

Instead, he added, it would face severe and destabilizing consequences across the region and the world, with effects reaching as far as Ukraine and Taiwan.

US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed hope for a deal with Iran, signed a memo on February 4, 2025, to continue maximum pressure against Iran. However, he claimed he was “hesitant” about the decision and said he was open to talks.

On April 7, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump told reporters that the US was engaged in “direct negotiations” with Iran and that a “very big meeting” was planned for Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas described the talks in Oman as both an “opportunity and a test” and stressed that Iran was ready for serious negotiations.