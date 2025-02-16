IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsJudiciary

Suspects in Tehran University student murder case arrested, under investigation, judiciary confirms

By IFP Editorial Staff
In a recent development regarding the murder of Amir Mohammad Khaleghi, a 19-year-old student at the University of Tehran, the spokesperson for Iran’s Judiciary announced that the suspects involved in the case have been apprehended and are currently undergoing interrogation.

Asghar Jahangir told the Iranian state TV on Saturday that the judiciary acted swiftly following the incident. “Immediately after the crime, the prosecutor’s office intervened, and the suspects were identified,” he stated.

He further assured the public that the judiciary would handle the case with utmost seriousness, adding, “The security of the people is our red line. Any disruption to social or individual security will be dealt with decisively and in accordance with the law.”

The tragic incident occurred on Wednesday evening, when Khaleghi was attacked by two motorcycle-riding assailants while returning to his university dormitory. He succumbed to his injuries the following morning.

The case has sparked widespread public outrage and criticism of Iran’s security apparatus, particularly regarding the safety of students and university dormitories.

In response to the incident, President Masoud Pezeshkian tasked the interior minister with conducting a thorough investigation into the case.

The Minister of Science, Hossein Simaie, apologized over the incident and the director of the Tehran University dormitories resigned.

