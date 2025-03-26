Death sentence issued in murder case of female Iranian journalist

Majid Asadi confirmed to IRNA that a provincial criminal court handed down the death penalty during an extraordinary session on March 9.

The defendant was additionally ordered to pay blood money for secondary injuries inflicted during the lethal attack that happened in November last year.

The 52-year-old victim, a veteran IRNA correspondent, was fatally stabbed and bludgeoned in her home on November 11 following what authorities described as a domestic dispute.

The convicted husband reportedly confessed to the crime during investigations.

Under Iranian law, the sentence remains appealable for 20 days following formal notification to the Supreme Court.

The case has drawn significant attention in Iranian media circles, where Ghadiri Javid was known for her cultural research work.

A final hearing was held March 9 with both the accused and victim’s family representatives present before the verdict was issued.

Judicial observers note this represents one of the swiftest capital case rulings in recent years for spousal homicide cases.