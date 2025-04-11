Iranian official: West practicing hypocrisy on human rights

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs, visited chemical attack survivors at Tehran’s Sasan Hospital, where he condemned ongoing Western hypocrisy.

“Seeing our chemical warfare veterans’ suffering burns my soul,” Gharibabadi posted on X.

“These living martyrs expose the emptiness of human rights claims by countries like Germany – the main enabler of Iraq’s chemical weapons program.”

The diplomat emphasized that time doesn’t erase Germany’s responsibility, referencing Iran’s proposed truth-finding mechanism about foreign roles in arming Saddam.

During the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War, Western-backed Saddam Hussein’s forces repeatedly used chemical weapons against Iranian soldiers and civilians, with over 100,000 Iranians suffering long-term effects.

Declassified documents reveal German, Dutch and other Western companies supplied chemicals to Iraq’s weapons program.

Germany has previously acknowledged some companies violated export controls but maintains current governments can’t be held liable.