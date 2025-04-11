Iran faces summer power crisis as drought worsens, daylight saving debate reignites

The crisis has reignited debate over parliament’s controversial 2022 decision to abolish daylight saving time.

Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, CEO of state-run Tavanir power company said on Friday, “Restoring daylight saving time could alleviate up to 15% of our expected shortfall this summer.”

With rainfall 40% below normal this year, reservoir levels at hydroelectric dams have dropped to critical lows, cutting a key power source just as air conditioning use spikes.

The situation is compounded by increased evening electricity demand since Iran stopped shifting clocks forward in summer – a change energy experts say adds nearly 1,000 megawatts to peak loads, equivalent to the output of the Bushehr nuclear plant.

The government has submitted emergency legislation to reverse parliament’s decision, but with temperatures already climbing, officials warn major cities may face rolling blackouts during heatwaves.