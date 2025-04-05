IFP ExclusiveJudiciary

Iranians hold funeral for late judicial official Hossein Ali Nayyeri     

By IFP Editorial Staff

A funeral procession was held for former Iranian Judiciary official Hossein Ali Nayyeri in the capital Tehran on Saturday.

Judiciary chief Mohseni Ejei and other judicial and state officials participated in the ceremony along with the late judge’s family.

Hossein Ali Nayyeri, born in 1956, held various judicial responsibilities in Iran after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Some of his judicial responsibilities include being the judge of Evin Prison from 1983 to 1989, deputy of the Supreme Court from 1989 to 2013, and head of the Supreme Disciplinary Court for Judges from 2013 to 2022.

In December 2022, the Iranian Judiciary chief appointed Nayyeri as his senior advisor. He died several days ago of an illness.

 

