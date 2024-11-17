Iranian journalist Zeynab Alipour passes at 33

After battling kidney failure for over two years, Zeynab was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory complication but she succumbed to cardiac arrest.

The news of the passing of Zeynab, 33, has left the media community in Iran in shock.

In a statement, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Peyman Jebelli, offered his sympathies to her family, friends, and colleagues at Jam-e Jam.

He praised Zeynab for being a passionate journalist who never wavered in her pursuit of truth and excellence.