IFP ExclusiveMedia

Iranian journalist Zeynab Alipour passes at 33

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Reporters

Zeynab Alipour, a dedicated journalist for Jam-e Jam newspaper, passed away on Saturday evening due to cardiac arrest.

After battling kidney failure for over two years, Zeynab was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory complication but she succumbed to cardiac arrest.

The news of the passing of Zeynab, 33, has left the media community in Iran in shock.

In a statement, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Peyman Jebelli, offered his sympathies to her family, friends, and colleagues at Jam-e Jam.

He praised Zeynab for being a passionate journalist who never wavered in her pursuit of truth and excellence.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks